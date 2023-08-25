In a tragic incident on the Circle-Kaneshie stretch, a man lost his life after being struck by a speeding white Lexus saloon car opposite the Accra Digital Center.

The victim believed to be mentally challenged, met his unfortunate fate as the car, descending from the second tier of the interchange, collided with him.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened “suddenly” around 7:30 am on Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, which conspicuously lacked a registration number, was promptly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, the police swiftly responded, conveying the victim’s body to the morgue.