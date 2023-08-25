The 2001 year group of the Aburi Girls’ Old Girls’ Association (AOGA) held a thanksgiving and handover ceremony at the Underbridge Event Centre in East Legon, Accra.

The event was an opportunity for members to express their gratitude to God, celebrate the successful constitutional amendment and election processes, and induct the newly elected executives of the year group into office.

The event brought together members of the year group from all over the country, as well as representatives of the AOGA Global Executive Team, other AOGA year groups, and Ɔdadeε 2001, led by their President, Kobby Arhin.

Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, AOGA Global President and Registrar of the University of Professional Studies, performed the induction and swearing-in ceremony. She urged the new executives to build on the good work done by the previous executives, do even better, and maintain the growth and unity of the group.

Dr. Anim-Wright also indicated that the commitment of the executives extends beyond AOGA 2001 to Aburi Girls Senior High School and the wider community of young girls.

She urged them to work together with members and all key stakeholders to develop and implement initiatives that will support the school and students. In addition, Dr. Anim-Wright urged the new executives to be guided by collaboration, gratitude, determination, transparency, and humility.

In her words of exhortation, Rev. Abena Boamah Asare urged members to be committed to the cause of the Association, support each other, and avoid only reaching out to the group in times of need.

In her acceptance remarks, the new President, Afua Frempong, pledged her unwavering commitment and allegiance to the 2001 year group, the Global Association, and Aburi Girls Senior High School.

She indicated her commitment to growing the membership of the Association, building unity, and a stronger bond of sisterhood.

She also pledged to partner closely with her executive team, all key stakeholders, and the school authorities to develop initiatives, projects, and activities that will positively impact the well-being of members and the school.

The event also served as a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs within the group. It was also a time to strengthen the bonds of friendship and reconnect with classmates through fun activities.

Techno Mobile Ghana, a global smartphone and electronics company and a sponsor of the event, pledged its continued support to the Association.