As part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day 2023, TechFarm Hub, in collaboration with Plan International Ghana, the National Youth Authority, and the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, launched the Green Skills for Ghanaian Youth.

This flagship initiative by TechFarm Hub is geared towards promoting green skills for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hundreds of participants who attended the conference were impressed with the presentations of the renowned speakers, including Dr. Bernice Korkor Gligah, a life coach, MSME business development and management consultant, and a senior lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, and Solomon Adjei, the president of the Association of Ghana Startups.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of TechFarm Hub and President of the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, noted the importance of young people venturing into green skills for a sustainable future.

“Today, here in Koforidua, TechFarm Hub, in collaboration with Plan International Ghana, the National Youth Authority, the United Nations Youth Association, and other stakeholders, decided to come together to have this important commemoration event. TechFarm used the opportunity to launch what we call the Green Skills for Ghana Youth Initiative, which will be part of our ongoing activities to support young people, entrepreneurs, startups, and youth in Koforidua in the Eastern Region to get a better grasp of the opportunities available in the green skills space,” he said.

He added, “We believe that the discussions we had today, the deliberations and interactions we have had so far, have helped many of the participants to better appreciate the opportunities that are available, some of the challenges they have identified, and how to leverage them to build themselves better. I can honestly say that today has been very successful, and we look forward to building on it and moving forward in this regard.”

For his part, the president of the Association of Ghana Startups, Solomon Adjei, encouraged young people to seize the opportunities that are available to them and make good use of them.