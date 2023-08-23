The Wa defilement case where the accused Rashid Ahmed, popularly known as Anaata is standing trial at the Wa Circuit Court on eighteen counts of defilement and attempted defilement involving twelve children between the ages of nine and 15 years has been adjourned to Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

But the alleged paedophile is expected in the court on Friday, August 25 to be cross-examined by a police investigator who is anticipated to testify in the court on the said day.

This was made known at the Wa court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a shocking case that has gripped the city of Wa in the Upper West Region, four out of the 12 children who were allegedly defiled by the 35-year-old man have been confirmed to have suffered distressing abuse.

The details emerged when a medical officer from the Wa Municipal Hospital took the stand today to testify in the ongoing trial.

At the Wa Circuit Court on Tuesday, Rashid Ahmed, a 35-year-old facing charges of defilement and attempted defilement, stood trial as the proceedings unfolded.

Before the trial began, the accused was asked if he had legal representation. His response raised eyebrows, as a family member explained that despite their intentions, they were unable to secure legal counsel for him.

Leading the prosecution is Saeed Abdul-Shakur, a principal state attorney.

The courtroom was then introduced to a medical officer from the Wa Municipal Hospital, who had conducted examinations on the underage victims.

Dr. Alhassan Mohammed Mubarak took the stand and revealed shocking details. He confirmed that the four children, aged between 11 and 13, had suffered multiple sexual penetrations and had lost their hymens as a result of the alleged abuse.

Dr. Mubarak further explained that three of the girls had confirmed that their last instances of sexual contact were in May of this year. Shockingly, one victim was unable to accurately recount the number of her encounters.

When cross-examined, the accused, Ahmed Rashid, denied any involvement in the alleged offenses, maintaining his innocence.

However, a key piece was missing from the proceedings. A police investigator, who was expected to testify, was absent.

In a tragic turn of events, it has come to light that one of the victims has passed away, adding to the gravity of the situation.