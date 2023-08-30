Anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem, has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his corruption fight, urging him to do more to fight the canker.

The former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), charged the President to put in more effort in redeeming the government’s image.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Mr Azeem further suggested to the President to exhibit more commitment in the fight against corruption.

“He’s not doing anything physical, there’s nothing on the ground. He’s even worse by way of always trying to exonerate some of his appointees from allegations that he has not even investigated. The best thing as a president is to call the person, and find out what has happened and if there’s a need for a committee to investigate you do that. But the president is the first person to come out and declare the person innocent. That is why he’s called a clearing agent. Apart from using it for a political game, you need to be able to investigate and sanction people that are guilty,” Vitus Azeem said.

President Akufo-Addo in his acceptance letter of the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from her portfolio as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said, “I am confident, like you, that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established”.

Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to the president on Saturday, July 22, 2023, a day after she became the talk of town because her house helps had stolen huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

In her resignation letter, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down “because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

Two house helps of the Minister and three others are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.