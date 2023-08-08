Education authorities in Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region are relying on drones for the delivery of examination papers for students writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This follows the inability of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to send materials to students in the area after the Sene River overflew its banks.

Director of Education in the Sekyere Afram Plains District, Prince Owusu Ansah says the services of drones will be used throughout the examination period.

“Throughout the week, we will be writing the exams, and the drones will be dropping the questions for the candidates to write. And we are going to keep them at the Anyinam police station under tight security. At the end of the examination on Friday, we are praying that the road will be better, the water would have subsided, and we will carry all the scripts by road to the depot at Mampong,” Mr. Ansah said.

Over 600,000 students are writing the weeklong Basic Education Certificate Examination across the country.

They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools nationwide.

This year’s candidates are the last batch of students writing Basic Education Certificate Education which has been in existence for over 30 years.