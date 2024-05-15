Members of the Senior Staff Association of the Volta River Authority (VRA) are expressing concerns over what they describe as unfair payments allocated to state-owned enterprises in the energy value chain.

In 2023, the government and Independent Power Producers reached an agreement on a $43 million monthly payment plan to alleviate their indebtedness, which posed a significant threat to the energy sector.

The staff believe that it is time to review the agreement as the IPPs generated less than one-third of what the Volta River Authority generates for the system.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of VRA, Theophilus Tetteh Ahia, said the arrangement has been a threat to their operational capacity.

“Because what will happen is that if we do not look at the system and digital assistance now, we will end up creating a lot of under-recoveries for these companies, and we will find it difficult to keep the business going.”

Mr. Tetteh further asserted that State-Owned Enterprises in the energy value chain, especially VRA, were left to their fate as they were not fully paid, and payments made were not enough to cover losses and operational costs.

“So, our call is simple, if fixed amounts can be paid to others, why not do the same for the SOEs?”

