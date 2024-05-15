The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has accused transnational corporations of being the major contributors of environmental pollution and the destruction of biodiversity in Ghana.

The Minister says the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right that ought to be respected by such multinational firms.

Speaking at a national stakeholder forum on business and human rights, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah stressed the need for the regulation of activities of transnational corporations and other business enterprises that pollute the environment.

“We must not forget that the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a human right and that environmental crimes are intrinsically connected to human rights violations.

“It is no secret that transnational corporations are the biggest contributors to environmental pollution and the destruction of biodiversity, harming both people and the ecosystem.

“These all need to be protected in this treaty. The rights of people are thereby sacrificed on the altar of greedy commercialisation. The treaty must address this.”

