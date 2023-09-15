Fifteen (15) out of the nineteen (19) fishermen who were involved in the Ada boat disaster have been rescued alive.

Citi News’ Fred Duhoe reports that one fisherman has so far been confirmed dead while three others are still unaccounted for.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when two separate boats, Shalon and Barcelona, carrying a total of 19 fishermen capsized after they were hit by a strong tidal wave.

This brings the total number of casualties in boat accidents at the estuary to six for this year.

A search party is currently conducting efforts to locate the remaining four missing individuals.

The unfortunate event has left the Ada community in shock and mourning.