The family of a businesswoman who was allegedly killed by her security guard in Kumasi is calling on the police to investigate the operations of the security company that assigned the suspect to the deceased’s house.

37-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan was allegedly murdered by the 22-year-old security guard on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The suspect also reportedly stole the deceased’s vehicle and other items and fled the area.

Police arrested the prime suspect at his hideout on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Following the arrest, the bereaved family is calling for an investigation into the security company that employed the suspect.

A relative of the deceased, Patrick Mensah, said in an interview with Citi News: “Not up to two weeks when my mom brought the security guard here. I can’t say much but what I want is justice.

“I want the police to investigate the company and bring out some good news. Because you can’t just come here barely two weeks to commit such a crime. I will leave it to the police to do everything.”