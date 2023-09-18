The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has encouraged Ghanaian graduates aspiring to pursue education in the Western world to strive for excellence in their chosen institutions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Education USA College Fair in Accra on Friday, September 15, 2023, the Minister emphasized the importance of Ghanaian students putting in diligent efforts in their studies.

“For all those gathered here, do not underestimate yourselves as Ghanaians when you have the opportunity to go to America. Become a part of the American fabric and think like an American, for that is a land where impossibility becomes a possibility,” he said.

The Minister’s words reflect the importance of fostering a mindset of excellence and ambition among Ghanaian students considering international education, particularly in the United States.

The Education USA College Fair is a network of 450 centres worldwide dedicated to providing comprehensive and current information on higher education in the United States. The fair is sponsored by the US government.

He added that the growing interest among Ghanaians in European educational opportunities is a positive development, as it demonstrates a desire to pursue world-class education and skills.

However, Dr Adutwum said it is important for Ghanaian students to remember that they are representing their country when they study abroad, and they should strive to excel in their chosen fields.