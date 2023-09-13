The Executive Director for the Obaapa Development Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor, has urged the government to take swift action to eliminate taxes on sanitary pads.

Her plea comes amid the growing calls from activists, individuals, and civil society organizations, pushing for more accessible menstrual hygiene products for women and girls across the nation.

Awindor made the call during the Obaapa Women and Children’s Day celebration in La, Accra, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Citi FM, Awindor said that the removal of taxes on sanitary pads would help to alleviate the financial burden that often prevents girls from attending school during their menstrual cycles.

She also stressed the importance of providing free sanitary materials to girls in need.

“At this point, it is crucial for the government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads and also make sanitary pads free for school girls to help keep them in school,” she said.

“The removal of taxes on sanitary pads must be coupled with the provision of free sanitary pads to create a comprehensive strategy that not only ensures accessibility but also supports girls’ education and overall well-being.”

Awindor’s call to action resonates with the ongoing national dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on the education and empowerment of girls and women.