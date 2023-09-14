Kwame Owusu, Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong says the Assin Central MP will give Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown in the party’s November 4 primaries.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Wednesday that “Yes we are going to give them a showdown. You know he has been a leader. Everything that he says, he’s a pacesetter.

“Everything that he does. Even look at the showdown, now it has become a message for everybody including Dr Bawumia using it about two or three times.”

“So he is a pacesetter and for us, he is going to actually give him a showdown come Nov 4 and people are very excited about this term and it is going like bushfire. And we are going to give them a showdown.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the delegates conference on November 4.

At the end of the balloting, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who picked the second slot.

Former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the third slot while former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh picked the fourth slot.

The balloting was conducted by the party’s national election committee. The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The party is currently in a four-horse race, with Ken Agyapong, Dr Bawumia, and Dr Akoto being the main contenders. Alan Kyeremateng pulled out of the race after the Special Delegates Conference.

Ken Agyapong, who is a popular NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has been a vocal critic of the government and has promised to bring about change if he is elected flagbearer.

Dr. Bawumia is the current vice president and is seen as the frontrunner in the race. He is seen as a safe pair of hands and is popular among the party’s intellectuals.

Dr. Akoto is a former minister of agriculture and is seen as a technocrat.