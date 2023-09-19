Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old apprentice in Anwiankwanta, located within the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

After presiding over a municipal security meeting over the incident, Bekwai’s Municipal Chief Executive, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, revealed that these two individuals had reportedly interacted with the victim shortly before her tragic demise.

He expressed optimism regarding the ongoing investigation by the Ghana Police Service and their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.



“They can run, but they cannot hide,” the Municipal Chief Executive for Bekwai in the Ashanti region indicated.

Her lifeless body was discovered in an uncompleted building just a few meters away from her residence.

Eyewitnesses say Georgina Agyemang’s body was found partially unclothed and displayed visible injuries, raising suspicions of a potential rape and murder.

The assembly member for the area, Frank Awuah, acknowledged the growing concern and tension within the community and said it was imperative for the community to put in place measures to enhance security in the area.

“About three months ago, the same incident happened where a three-month-old baby was killed, a mother and a baby were also killed. So it has been occurring, something that we need to find a solution to. Yes, we are living in fear because…people have been moving from this area to the main town. They are in fear, they are afraid that it will happen again.

“For security service, we don’t meet the international standard as a country, so we need to support the security services as citizens by volunteering,” he opined.