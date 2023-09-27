Former Tourism Minister, Catharine Afeku has distanced herself from the camp of Alan Kyerematen after he announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his intentions to contest the 2024 elections as an Independent Candidate.

Catharine Afeku who played an active role in the Alan for President Campaign in the NPP’s Presidential primaries says she remains a member of the NPP and will not join any other political party.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Madam Afeku said she would continue to serve as a member of the NPP.

“I am a loyal patriot, and I am in the party [NPP]. The party is supreme. We are the NPP,” she stated.

A Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself from Alan’s decision on Monday.

Mrs Osei-Asare, one of the supporters of Mr Kyerematen acknowledged the personal and professional relationship she has with him but emphasized that her “dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, and rooted” in their shared values.

In a press statement, the Deputy Finance Minister said, “First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.”

“My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has indicated that the over 20 New Patriotic Party MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen in the Special Delegates Conference will not support his movement.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News, he said, “I would not say that political parties do not or will not have differences. There may be differences, I mean factions here and there, people taking sides, forming into a faction and all of that, but the ability to come together in an internal political context shows how strong your party is. And for me, that commitment is there.”

“And I know that over 20 MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen have all resolved that we solemnly believe in the NPP, and we are going to follow the NPP and we are going to represent power again. And we are going to work tirelessly to ensure that the NPP wins power again in 2024. None of the MPs that support Alan Kyerematen will follow him in his movement but we wish him well.”