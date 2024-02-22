Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has expressed his opposition to any decision to alter the parliamentary majority leadership.

His comments come in the wake of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation as Majority Leader, amidst growing tensions between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary group and the national leadership.

In an interview on Asempa FM, on Thursday, Mr. Atta Akyea emphasized the progress the group has made under its current leadership.

He expressed concerns that a leadership change, which is not unanimously supported, could disrupt the peace and unity the group has cultivated so far.

“What we are opposing now is what we have had all these years, managing it. But in the last minute when we need that peace and cohesion to finish you are going to do something that may irritate someone. And when it gets to some point we would say we are no more united.”

“So my concern is that if we want the victory we had, what we used yesterday, let’s continue so that it is beautiful…Maybe people won’t like the one you are bringing. So I am very particular about the unity in this last minute.”

