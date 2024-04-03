The Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo has directed the Volta River Authority to reduce the export of electricity to neighbouring countries in response to the ongoing intermittent power outages, commonly known as ‘dumsor’.

“The President is on top of the issues and I am even being educated that there is a command that our export of electricity to other countries should be curtailed. The President has an acute sense of the national need than making profits abroad so that is a factor that would come and help,” he told Joy News in an interview.

Ghanaians have been experiencing irregular electricity supply lately, causing disruptions across various sectors and inconveniences for consumers.

The President’s directive follows recent calls by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), for the Volta River Authority (VRA) to halt electricity exports and focus on meeting domestic demands amidst the current power crisis.

IPGG argued that Ghana is currently undergoing a power crisis, necessitating VRA to limit the export of hydro-generated electricity to neighbouring countries where consumers enjoy significantly lower power tariffs.

Mr. Apetorgbor stressed the importance of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority refraining from imposing high electricity tariffs on Ghanaians, especially during periods of unstable power supply.