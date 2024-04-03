Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his refusal to sign the anti-gay bill.

The Presidency, in a letter to Parliament, asked them to hold off on sending the anti-gay bill for approval, citing legal issues. This decision by the President was criticized by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

In a Face to Face interview on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Sosu deemed the President’s decision to veto the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as “unacceptable”.

“There are other matters at the Supreme Court in respect of the bill. We’re only hoping that the Supreme Court will provide some clarity on these matters to see how we proceed. Because it cannot continue this way.

“When the bill has gone through all the rudiments of Parliament and finally passed into law. For the President to simply veto, I don’t think it’s an acceptable practice.”

He urged for a Supreme Court interpretation of the bill.

Richard Dela Sky, a private legal practitioner, and Dr. Amanda Odoi, a gender activist, have filed separate lawsuits against the bill.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital