Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has criticized the union between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 13-year-old girl, describing it as “condemnable”.

The Ga priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, faced significant backlash when a video of his wedding ceremony with the young girl, Naa Okromo, became public.

The ceremony, which drew widespread attention, was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

During an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Sosu, who is also a human rights lawyer, argued that such actions by Gborbu Wulomo should not be repeated in Ghana’s history.

Sosu expressed his disapproval of the minor’s violation by Gborbu Wulomo and the GaDangme Traditional Council and opposed attempts to trivialize the issue.

“One thing that has badly been violated in this circumstance is how this 13-year-old has been paraded on TV, social media and everywhere and there’s no better way to say it, than to say this is wrong, it’s completely condemnable and it shouldn’t repeat itself. Any attempts to water it down will amount to a re-introduction of Trokosi system. Ghana decided to abolish it,” he asserted.

Sosu conveyed his satisfaction with the police’s protection of the minor and her mother, stating, “We’re happy to know that they are safe [mother and child]. Because when you’re dealing with children, we call something welfare principles. The overriding principle of dealing with a child is the welfare principle.”

The traditional council clarified that the relationship between the two is a betrothal, not a marriage. The office of Gborbu Wulomo stated that the 13-year-old girl is considered a property of the Nungua deity.

He has called for the arrest and prosecution of Gborbu Wulomo for violating the girl’s right.

