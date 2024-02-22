Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South has expressed surprise at the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who holds the record for being Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, announced his resignation formally during an important meeting at the presidency in Accra on Wednesday.

His resignation comes at a time when there are growing tensions between the parliamentary group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the national leadership.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday, Mr Akyea voiced his concerns about the timing of the resignation.

He felt that considering the current situation the caucus is facing, the decision was not appropriate and that any decision to make changes in the leadership was late.

“I was very surprised because I felt considering the times we are in, we can’t do things like that. Because our situation is a bit precarious if you look at our numbers and that of the NDC. And I felt it was too late in the day to make changes to crash our unity. So I was a bit surprised it happened,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital