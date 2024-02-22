The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to halt ongoing encroachment on its Pokuase-Amansaman research sites.

The institute lost part of its over 400 acres of land to the government for the construction of the affordable housing project in 2019.

However, the group laments the encroachment on the apportioned 184-acre land for its activities by a private developer on the alleged directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, the Chairman of the CSIR Union, Michael Amoo-Gyasi, said they will not relent in their efforts to protect their source of livelihood.

“We will not waver in our resolve to defend the future of our dear nation and ensure that the right thing is done. We the unions of CSIR have given the government a 21-day ultimatum to please intervene to resolve this impasse. Either we take legal action or any action that we deem fit and appropriate, we can go on demonstrations. We can do anything that is within the confines of the law to make sure that we defend CSIR lands.”

“Even if we have to use our blood, which our forefathers did, we will do that because it threatens our very existence. If we don’t have the lands, we don’t have anywhere to go,” Mr Amoo-Gyasi.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital