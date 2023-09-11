President Akufo-Addo has defended his government’s anti-corruption record, saying some of the initiatives taken are the strongest anti-corruption efforts since Ghana’s independence.

Speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, September 11, President Akufo-Addo said he has not shielded any of his appointees accused of any wrongdoing.

“I accepted the invitation to speak here in order to take advantage of this occasion to place, once again, my government’s record on corruption for public scrutiny. It will show that my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since our nation attained independence, nearly sixty-six (66) years ago, to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

“What I have done is to show you that my government has fought and is fighting corruption not just in high-sounding words, but, actually, in concrete deeds. We have shunned mere exhortations and showy denunciations of unproved corruption. It has been a holistic approach. We have made institutional reforms, we have enacted additional, requisite laws, and we have resourced more adequately the accountability organs of the state. Our fight against corruption has been grounded on legislative, financial and institutional action, and not on mere lip service.”

The president also said he is aware that some people have criticized his approach to fighting corruption, saying that he is too slow to act on allegations of wrongdoing. However, Akufo-Addo said he believes that it is important to follow due process, even if it takes longer.

“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. That is the job of the courts and the law enforcement agencies. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and action, including, if necessary, the suspension of the affected official, pending the conclusion of investigations.

“That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see.”