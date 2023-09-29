Customer Experience Professionals Ghana will be hosting a cross-industry meeting to bring together over 300 professionals and innovative solution providers in Ghana and beyond.

This conference is scheduled to take place amid the Global Customer Service Week celebration in October every year.

The CXP Ghana Conference is a knowledge-sharing event designed to provide relevant and transformational insights across all industries.

Customer experience thought leaders, professionals, advocates, CEOs, and public and private sector organisations converge to share insights on improving customer experience through service quality delivery, service recovery, and digitalisation to grow and sustain organisational profits.

The first two editions saw over 1000 participants, both virtual and physical (Labadi Beach Hotel). Global thought leaders and practitioners from the technology, FinTech, financial service, mobile telecommunication, insurance, public utility, petroleum, nation branding, tourism, academia, media, and taxation space graced the summit amid key media coverage and trade exhibition.

This year’s conference,which is under the theme ‘Customer centricity: Re-orienting business, technology, process and propel around the customer’, will be held on Friday, 6th October 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana.