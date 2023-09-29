In a captivating address at the Ghana Industrial Summit & Expo themed ‘Industrialization through sustainable and efficient supply chain,’ organized by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on 20th September 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center, Kwaku Osei-Sarpong, a luminary in Ghana’s clean energy and renewable energy sector, shared transformative insights that not only captivated the audience but also provided invaluable guidance for businesses navigating the renewable energy landscape.

The event featured other esteemed industry leaders, including Mr. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive of Engineering and operations at VRA, who discussed managing supply chain disruptions through technology and innovation for efficient power generation, and Mr. Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director of renewable Energy, Bui Power Authority, who explored Energy Transitions and the role of the Ministry of Energy in supporting industry advancement.

Osei-Sarpong commenced by shedding light on the ambitious Energy Transition goals set by the Ghanaian government. While these goals might take time, he emphasized that industries can immediately benefit from renewable energy. Government-endorsed frameworks, facilitated by the Ghana Energy Commission, enable enterprises to access renewable energy from a distributed power perspective. This not only aligns with the government’s vision but also offers a practical, sustainable, and cost-effective solution for businesses.

Acknowledging the Association of Ghana Industries for their pivotal role in sustainability initiatives, Osei-Sarpong praised their leadership through programs like the Energy Service Center, Renewable Energy Sector/Working group, and Energy Efficiency Network. These initiatives are pillars for industries to seamlessly integrate renewable energy into their operations.

Delving deeper, Osei-Sarpong highlighted the multifaceted benefits of renewable energy adoption for Ghanaian industries. He emphasized cost-effectiveness, sustainability, climate sensitivity, and energy independence as compelling reasons to embrace renewable energy solutions. Notably, he revealed that the private sector’s distributed energy generation market, particularly through solar, is experiencing significant growth. He demystified complex topics, explaining approved energy procurement vehicles such as outright purchase, lease-to-own, and power purchase agreements. These mechanisms empower industries to choose the most suitable and financially viable options for their unique needs.

Crucially, Osei-Sarpong dispelled the myth that renewable energy, particularly solar, is financially burdensome. He emphasized that the cost per kilowatt peak (kWp) of energy generated from solar is notably cheaper than traditional grid power and diesel generators. This economic advantage positions renewable energy as an attractive and financially prudent choice for industries in Ghana.

In closing, Osei-Sarpong passionately encouraged industries to make the transition to renewable energy. He applauded the forward-looking approach of the Ghanaian government towards clean energy and the energy transition, reinforcing the collective responsibility of both the public and private sectors in driving Ghana’s sustainable future.

Kwaku Osei-Sarpong’s insights not only showcased the immediate benefits of renewable energy for industries but also ignited a collective commitment towards a greener, more prosperous Ghana. His vision and expertise stand as guiding beacons, illuminating the path toward a sustainable and energy-efficient industrial landscape for Ghana and beyond.

Kwaku Osei-Sarpong’s expertise extends far beyond the stage. As the driving force behind RIFE International’s operations in West Africa, he has pioneered transformative projects that enhance energy transition, reduce CO2 emissions, and foster financial sustainability. His innovative approaches, including decentralized electricity generation through distributed solar energy and cutting-edge energy efficiency solutions, have empowered both the public and private sectors.

Additionally, Osei-Sarpong has played pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s renewable energy landscape. His active support for regulatory frameworks and contributions to initiatives such as the Solar Ghana Cocoa Project highlights his commitment to advancing clean energy in Ghana. His remarkable efforts stand as a testament to his dedication to sustainable development in Ghana and West Africa, making him a true trailblazer in the clean energy industry.