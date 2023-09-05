“It is said that the animal without tail depends on God to drive flies off its body. Ghanaians have been depending on God for survival in spite of the abundant resources surrounding them.”

When national challenges are yearning for solution negligence becomes friendly.

However, we cannot pretend to assume that the supposed national cathedral is a good omen, no it’s not! It is a caricature spiritually presented in a picturesque manner to attract the attention and sympathy of the Christians into accepting it. For such proposed structure to have become the centre of controversy and division among the people of Ghana, suggests that it’s imperative the said national cathedral lacks the blessings of the populace.

The national cathedral is a misplaced value; the rush in laying its foundation with huge funds without considering the chagrin ahead depicts the silent ulterior motive surrounding its emergence.

It is only a despotic regime that seeks interest in subjugating the people by pushing acomical infrastructure on them and roping the clergy into its web. I will convert the shadow national cathedral into a national entertainment event centre to unearth new talents among the youth, if given the opportunity to serve.

Successive governments have failed Ghanaians woefully. They have neglected the entertainment industry, hence many talents waste away as the youth lack encouragement and support.

The large funds sunk into the foundation should have served the purposes of getting school buildings in the hinterlands, which could have avoided children from drowning while crossing rivers to school, it could have as well created jobs for the youth. There are hundreds of schools under trees that need proper school buildings, yet the government values a national cathedral than the helpless school children who drown almost every year seeking education. Trading with the lives and rights of the citizens by successive governments should stop.

Vow is not a subject matter to be used with disdain. It is expected to be a solemn and serious approach when relaying to God. The bible accounts record for vow; ” It is better that you should not vow than that you should vow and not pay” (Ecclesiastes 5:5 ESV).

What has been clear from the cradle is that the current President personally vowed to God to construct a cathedral for God. What’s also clear is the people of Ghana were not part of the vow, therefore it is wrong for the President to incriminate Ghanaians into the failed venture. How could the current administration not have differentiated the thin line between building an unwanted national cathedral and rebuilding the broken economic structure of the country?

In the face of economic challenges it is crucial for nations to prioritize resources and invest in projects that truly benefit their citizens. In this context re-evaluating the construction and purpose of Ghana’s National Cathedral is a necessary step. In this article I will explore the possibility of converting the National Cathedral into a National Entertainment Centre highlighting its ability to stimulate economic growth and address the pressing needs of Ghanaian society.

Rethinking the National Cathedral:

The National Cathedral was initially intended as a religious edifice to symbolize Ghana’s religious diversity and promote interfaith dialogue. However given the nation’s current socio-economic circumstances repurposing the cathedral as a National Entertainment Centre presents a pragmatic solution that will address the pressing needs and aspirations of the citizens.

Economic Benefits:

1. Tourism Promotion

Transforming the National Cathedral into an entertainment centre has the potential to attract both domestic and international visitors. Dynamic

entertainment experiences such as concerts exhibitions and cultural events would generate tourism revenues creating employment opportunities and boosting local businesses.

2. Job Creation

The conversion of the cathedral would require various skilled professionals’ event planners managers and service providers leading to job

opportunities within various sectors. This would alleviate unemployment rates and contribute to the nation’s economic development.

3. Revenue Generation

The National Entertainment Centre could generate revenue through ticket sales concessions and partnerships with private enterprises. This income could be reinvested into social development programs healthcare education and infrastructure maintenance.

4. Stimulating Local Businesses

The centre’s frequent events and activities would attract more visitors to the surrounding area fostering the growth of local businesses such as hotels restaurants and souvenir shops. This would create a vibrant ecosystem benefiting the entire community.

Addressing Societal Needs:

1. Diversified Leisure Activities: Ghanaians need accessible and engaging avenues for entertainment and cultural enrichment. Transforming the National Cathedral into an entertainment centre would cater to a broader audience with offerings such as music concerts theatre performances art exhibitions sporting events and educational programs. Encouraging leisure activities and promoting cultural expression are vital for societal development.

2. Economic Prioritization: In times of economic challenges it is crucial for governments to allocate resources efficiently. By repurposing the National Cathedral Ghana can prioritize investments that directly benefit citizens address healthcare education and infrastructure needs and uplift the living standards of its people.

The conversion would symbolize a commitment to responsible governance demonstrating the government’s responsiveness to the needs of the nation.

3. Inclusive Gathering Space: While the National Cathedral was meant to represent religious unity transforming it into an entertainment centre would promote inclusivity by offering a space that appeals to all demographics regardless of their religious or cultural backgrounds. By providing a shared environment for leisure and entertainment the centre would encourage social cohesion and reinforce Ghana’s commitment to diversity and unity.

Conclusion

In the midst of economic challenges it is crucial to reassess national projects and reprioritize resources to better serve the needs of the citizens. Repurposing Ghana’s National Cathedral into a National Entertainment Centre is a viable solution that would stimulate economic growth create jobs generate revenue and address the

pressing societal need for accessible leisure activities. It would serve as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to responsible governance inclusivity and the holistic

development of its people.

“Youth of Ghana rise up and stand for your rights. Defend your motherland. Our flag is falling off the mask, it is your duty to lift it up high as an ensign to fly once again. Youth, remember the Fate of Ghana rest upon your shoulders therefore make haste to save our dear motherland.”

Your conscientious votes would determine the change we opt for. Youth, you have the keys to the doors of our progress and development (Joel 2: 28). Let’s decide the

change together at the polls in 2024 by resisting the oppressor’s rule.

God bless our motherland and God bless the youth.

Written by Dr. Tom Asiseh

Independent Presidential Aspirant for 2024

(Ghanaians Diaspora Movement (GDM)