The Forestry Commission (FC) has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to the established regulations for tree harvesting within the forest reserve, in line with the terms of the voluntary partnership agreement with the European Union.

During a visit by European Union officials and representatives of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, emphasized Ghana’s **dedication to implementing rigorous measures that meet internationally **approved standards.

After conducting a comprehensive assessment at the Bobiri Forest Reserve in the Ashanti region, Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, representing the European Union in Ghana, commended Ghana’s robust system.

However, he urged all stakeholders to implement effective measures to address deforestation threats in the country.

“Ghana is a key partner to the European Union when it comes to the sustainability of forest resources, and Ghana is on track to be the second country in the world to sign the forestry law enforcement and trade agreement with the EU. I have seen a very solid system in place,” he said.

“However, Ghana is also the country with the highest rate of deforestation in West Africa. We have a common interest with Ghana to work together to ensure more sustainable exploitation of the forest, which is something that is in the best interests of everyone.”