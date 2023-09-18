The organizers of the Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival have partnered with Citi TV and Citi FM for the event, which is scheduled for October 28-29, 2023.

The organizers are confident that the partnership will contribute to the festival’s success, as the media outlets will use their respective platforms, which are viewed by millions of people across Ghana and around the world, to positively promote the event.

Other media partners for the festival include Asaase Radio, YFM Ghana, 3 Music, 4Syte TV, MX24, Guide Radio, and several online media platforms.

About the EDM Festival

The EDM Festival is a uniquely curated two-day event that combines food, drinks, and music.

The festival seeks to among other things, showcase a mix of traditional and contemporary music, offer a variety of fashion styles, and support entrepreneurial businesses and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The festival which will take place at the Untamed Empire in Accra from 12 pm to 12 am daily will have an estimated 3000 to 5000 guests attending.

Patrons will be treated to good music and sumptuous meals. Several Drink, food vendors and top music executives are attending the festival.

Activities for the EDM Festival

Aside from the media partnership, a number of activities have been planned to make the festival a memorable and highly successful event for both businesses and guests.

The activities include an entrepreneurial seminar, live podcast sessions, live interactive art installations, a skill learning session (fashion, pottery, art, painting), indoor and outdoor games, for the socials (live content creation), chugs and vibes (food, music, dance) and to the top (meet fundraising targets).

The festival is poised to become a major lifestyle event in the autumn season. This is a festival curated to attract more than 10,000 attendees over the two-day period.