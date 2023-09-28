The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered a total of 673,276 new voters sixteen days after the commencement of the limited voter registration exercise across the country.

Making the announcement at a press briefing at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare indicated the exercise is going on smoothly and according to plan in its district offices nationwide.

Dr. Asare also assured the general public the ongoing exercise will not be the only one before the 2024 general elections as plans have been put in place to have another limited registration exercise conducted in some selected electoral areas and difficult-to-reach areas before the polls.

“We are happy to note that the number of registrations has gone up considerably, and we are currently averaging 50,000 registrations per day since last week and this is very remarkable. To date, we have registered 673,276. The Commission is within a striking distance of the targeted 700,000 persons to be registered in this exercise.”

“We want to also state emphatically that this is not going to be the last registration exercise before the general elections in 2024. We will roll out another round of continuous registration exercise in 2024 in our district offices and also register people in difficult-to-reach areas in some selected areas.”

The limited voter registration exercise which began on September 12, 2023, will end on October 2.