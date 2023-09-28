A visit by the Citi News team to the Tema Manhean Polyclinic in the Tema Metropolis of the Greater Accra Region has uncovered the deplorable state of the health centre.

This polyclinic, under the Ministry of Health, serves as the sole healthcare facility for the densely populated town of Tema Manhean.

Sections of the facility, including the Out Patients Department (OPD) and various offices, suffer from leakages whenever it rains.

Additionally, Citi News observed damaged louvre blades, torn nets, loose roofing sheets, exposed electrical cables, and noticeable cracks in the walls throughout the premises.

The OPD appeared makeshift, with overcrowded wards and no designated workspaces for staff.

The on-site ambulance had also broken down, necessitating the use of the Constituency Ambulance during emergencies.

An undisclosed source stressed that the relevant authorities are aware of the challenges, citing financial constraints as the cause of the renovation delay.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities refrained from providing comments, possibly due to concerns about potential penalties.