“The Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH), acting through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), wishes to announce to the general public and all Road users that the Community 18 Borteyman Underpass on the Tema Motorway will undergo major repair works on Sunday, 10th September 2023 starting from Midnight. The Ghana Highway Authority is therefore appealing to the motoring public to cooperate with the engineers of the Bridge Maintenance Unit by adhering to the traffic management systems to be put in place while the repair works are ongoing,” GHA said in its statement.