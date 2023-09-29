Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed his concerns about what he perceives as deep-seated factionalism within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Kufuor, who led Ghana between 2000 and 2008, said he had observed that the NPP of today differs significantly from what it used to be.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the former president emphasized the need for the NPP to carefully assess its activities as it moves forward. He highlighted the importance of a strong commitment within the party, which he likened to a form of dedication almost akin to a religious belief.

Mr. Kufuor noted that the sense of commitment he once felt within the party seems to have waned and underscored the importance of practising proper democracy, emphasizing inclusivity over factionalism.

Mr. Kufuor pointed out that emphasizing factions within the party, whether at the constituency or national level, leads to division and hinders cooperation.

“The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment. I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now. We are talking proper democracy, an inclusive one, you wouldn’t emphasise factions.”

“Once the practice of selecting constituency or [a] national, you wouldn’t be so divisive and emphasising faction. He belongs to that side so no cooperation. You do that you are dividing the force,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has urged party members to remain focused despite the recent resignation of a prominent member and former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

Mr. Boadu acknowledged his disagreement with the reasons given by Mr. Kyerematen but called for acceptance and respect of his decision.

During an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Mr. Boadu stressed the importance of maintaining focus and unity within the party.

He acknowledged that disagreements could arise, but ultimately, the party must remain steadfast and united in its objectives, irrespective of individual departures.