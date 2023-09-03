Xodus Communications Limited has announced the winners of the 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards held on Friday, 1st September, at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra.
The 7th edition of the award scheme was in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the country’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.
The event started with an exhibition, networking and business forum which featured seasonal speakers such as renowned business mogul, Captain Kofi Amoabeng, Anthony Mensah Dzamfe ( CEO of Caveman Watches), Felix Atsrim ( CEO of FeDems Limited and many others.
Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited with branches in South Africa, Ghana and the United Kingdom, Richard Abbey Junior, took the opportunity to officially launch his new memoir titled ” I Can Never Be Mad Again”.
The fascinating memoir chronicled the journey of how the CEO encountered self-styled hard-core poverty and pulled through.
He narrates the invisible scars which have become his badges of honour.
Addressing the gathering at the event, Richard Abbey Junior said, he is grateful to God for the success chalked, despite the numerous challenges.
According to him, all the winners of the various categories have been scrutinised carefully by the Awarding board and a jury, hence, the need for the winners to celebrate their achievements over the years.
“I want everyone seated here to take lots of inspiration from my book. This should be a great motivation for all who are working hard to achieve great success. Once again, I congratulate the winners of the various categories because it is not easy to attain such success looking at their ages.
Meanwhile, the Director of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports who represented the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif urged the youth to believe in themselves and work hard to be exceptional in their ways.
The categories covered various sectors, ranging from banking and finance, energy, business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.
These are the winners of the 2023 winners;
FORTY UNDER 40 GH WINNERS LIST 2023
HONORARY AWARD
1. ANDREWS ASARE (ACTIVE BARBERSHOP
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
2. GLORIA BAABA ANKRAH (GOBA KENTE)
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
3. WILLIAM OKYERE-FREMPONG (LEKMA POLYCLINIC/ROVERMED CONSULT)
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
4. MARY ANSONG (INTERNATIONAL SICKLE CELL CENTRE, ISCC)- HONORARY FOR ADVOCACY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
5. KOFI AMOAKO- ATTAH – SIM GROUP OF COMPANIES
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
6. MICHAEL HOUSTON (INSIDELIFE LOE)
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
HONORARY AWARD
7. YAW AFRIFA (LOCUS ESTATES)
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
8. PAUL KWABENA ODURO (OKOMFO ANOKYE RURAL BANK PLC)
BANKING AND FINANCE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
9. SORAYA COFIE (MONTESSORI CENTER GHANA)
EDUCATION
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
10. ERIC DZIEDZOM AKUKUMAH (EDA LOGISTICS)
SHIPPING AND MARITIME
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
11. FRANCIS GOTA (AYO GHANA)
INSURANCE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
12. KWEKU BLANKSON (SOUVENIRS AND MORE COMPANY LIMITED)
PRINTING / PRESS AND PUBLISHING
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY COLOUR DROP IMPRESSION
13. GEORGE NKANSAH (WESTBOURN SERVICES)
TRANSPORT / AUTOMOBILE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
14. JOAN QUAYE-MENSAH (SIXJAYS HOMES)
CONSULTANCY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY FEDEMS
15. BERNARD DANSO NTOW (DANSWORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED)
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
16. AMEWUGAH NATHANIEL (KRUZ K MAKEUP)
THEATRE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
17. ENOCH BOATENG (FOCUSNBLUR)
ARTS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
18. EVANS GYAN LARBI (BEIT FARMS GHANA)
AGRICULTURE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
19. NANA OWUSU-ACHAU (AGRO KINGS)
AGRO PROCESSING
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
20. JANRITA SEFA (GEMSTONESPRETTYOFFICIALS)
HOSPITALITY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY THE ROYAL SENCHI
21. NANA AKUA OSEI-TUTU (MYMA TRAVELS CO. LIMITED)
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY THE ROYAL SENCHI
22. EMMA OLIVEIRA (ALL SMILE DENTAL CLINICS) – DENTAL
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
23. EMMANUEL GYIMAH AMANKWA (RIDGE MEDICAL CENTER)- MEDICAL
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
24. BRIGHT YAW HODZOR (THE CELEBRITY PAINTER)
ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
25. DELASIE DOGBEY (LADIES WAR ROOM ORGANIZATION / GHOSTWRITER AND AUTHOR)
AUTHORSHIP AND CREATIVE WRITING
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
26. ANGELA ATTOH (FULFILLED AESTHETICS)
BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
27. BENJAMIN FRIMPONG-MANSO (LITELINE VENTURES)
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
28. NANA KWESI OBENG (GIANT GAS)
ENERGY/OIL AND GAS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
29. CHRISTAL BEEKO (INEN)
EVENT MANAGEMENT / PLANNING
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
30. KWAKU OSEI-SARPONG (RIFE INTERNATIONAL)
ENVIRONMENTAL & CLIMATE SUSTAINABILITY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY NAELP
31. CHRISTIANA DANKWAH (KRIS FOODBANK CATERING SERVICES)
FOOD /CATERING AND BEVERAGE
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY IMEXCO GHANA LIMITED
32. JACQUELINE MARINA DEPONT (RINA DEPONT)
FASHION
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
33. ALFRED GEORGE AGYEKUM (GILSAN MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED)
FAMILY BUSINESS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
34. PALGRAVE FRIMPONG BOAKYE-DANQUAH (COMMUNICATIONS BUREAU)
GOVERNANCE AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
35. BRIAN AMOATENG (IYES FOUNDATION)
HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
36. PETER KUNTU-BLANKSON (PORTMASTERS LIMITED)
LOGISTICS AND SUPPLIES
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
37. DAVID KWAME AZIAGO (DAVIDA ROOFING SYSTEMS)
MANUFACTURING
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
38. EPHRAIM AWUKU (STUDIO HD)
MEDIA (DIGITAL AND SOCIAL)
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
39. KWAME BAAH (YVE DIGITAL)
MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
40. BENJAMIN GREGORY AGGREY (CENTRIFUJ COMMUNICATIONS)
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
41. ROBERTA ADUTWUMWAAH NTEM (GOOD OLD AGE GOLDEN FOUNDATION)
PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
42. THOMAS AYISAH (AGAZY HOMES LIMITED)
43. REGINALD GOFF AMPOMAH (STUDIO 3 ANIMATION)
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
SPONSORED BY MTN
44. PROF. ERNEST TEYE (UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST FARMS)
INNOVATION
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
45. RACHEL ANKOMAH (ACCRA MAJESTICS RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB)
SPORTS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
46. BASIL DAVID ANTHONY (MODERN FLOORS)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023
47. THOMAS AYISAH (AGAZY HOMES LIMITED)
FIRST AMONG EQUALS
FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023