Xodus Communications Limited has announced the winners of the 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards held on Friday, 1st September, at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra.

The 7th edition of the award scheme was in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the country’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The event started with an exhibition, networking and business forum which featured seasonal speakers such as renowned business mogul, Captain Kofi Amoabeng, Anthony Mensah Dzamfe ( CEO of Caveman Watches), Felix Atsrim ( CEO of FeDems Limited and many others.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited with branches in South Africa, Ghana and the United Kingdom, Richard Abbey Junior, took the opportunity to officially launch his new memoir titled ” I Can Never Be Mad Again”.

The fascinating memoir chronicled the journey of how the CEO encountered self-styled hard-core poverty and pulled through.

He narrates the invisible scars which have become his badges of honour.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Richard Abbey Junior said, he is grateful to God for the success chalked, despite the numerous challenges.

According to him, all the winners of the various categories have been scrutinised carefully by the Awarding board and a jury, hence, the need for the winners to celebrate their achievements over the years.

“I want everyone seated here to take lots of inspiration from my book. This should be a great motivation for all who are working hard to achieve great success. Once again, I congratulate the winners of the various categories because it is not easy to attain such success looking at their ages.

Meanwhile, the Director of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports who represented the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif urged the youth to believe in themselves and work hard to be exceptional in their ways.

The categories covered various sectors, ranging from banking and finance, energy, business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.

These are the winners of the 2023 winners;

FORTY UNDER 40 GH WINNERS LIST 2023

HONORARY AWARD

1. ANDREWS ASARE (ACTIVE BARBERSHOP

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

2. GLORIA BAABA ANKRAH (GOBA KENTE)

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

3. WILLIAM OKYERE-FREMPONG (LEKMA POLYCLINIC/ROVERMED CONSULT)

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

4. MARY ANSONG (INTERNATIONAL SICKLE CELL CENTRE, ISCC)- HONORARY FOR ADVOCACY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

5. KOFI AMOAKO- ATTAH – SIM GROUP OF COMPANIES

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

6. MICHAEL HOUSTON (INSIDELIFE LOE)

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

HONORARY AWARD

7. YAW AFRIFA (LOCUS ESTATES)

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

8. PAUL KWABENA ODURO (OKOMFO ANOKYE RURAL BANK PLC)

BANKING AND FINANCE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

9. SORAYA COFIE (MONTESSORI CENTER GHANA)

EDUCATION

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

10. ERIC DZIEDZOM AKUKUMAH (EDA LOGISTICS)

SHIPPING AND MARITIME

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

11. FRANCIS GOTA (AYO GHANA)

INSURANCE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

12. KWEKU BLANKSON (SOUVENIRS AND MORE COMPANY LIMITED)

PRINTING / PRESS AND PUBLISHING

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY COLOUR DROP IMPRESSION

13. GEORGE NKANSAH (WESTBOURN SERVICES)

TRANSPORT / AUTOMOBILE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

14. JOAN QUAYE-MENSAH (SIXJAYS HOMES)

CONSULTANCY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY FEDEMS

15. BERNARD DANSO NTOW (DANSWORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED)

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

16. AMEWUGAH NATHANIEL (KRUZ K MAKEUP)

THEATRE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

17. ENOCH BOATENG (FOCUSNBLUR)

ARTS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

18. EVANS GYAN LARBI (BEIT FARMS GHANA)

AGRICULTURE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

19. NANA OWUSU-ACHAU (AGRO KINGS)

AGRO PROCESSING

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

20. JANRITA SEFA (GEMSTONESPRETTYOFFICIALS)

HOSPITALITY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY THE ROYAL SENCHI

21. NANA AKUA OSEI-TUTU (MYMA TRAVELS CO. LIMITED)

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY THE ROYAL SENCHI

22. EMMA OLIVEIRA (ALL SMILE DENTAL CLINICS) – DENTAL

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

23. EMMANUEL GYIMAH AMANKWA (RIDGE MEDICAL CENTER)- MEDICAL

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

24. BRIGHT YAW HODZOR (THE CELEBRITY PAINTER)

ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

25. DELASIE DOGBEY (LADIES WAR ROOM ORGANIZATION / GHOSTWRITER AND AUTHOR)

AUTHORSHIP AND CREATIVE WRITING

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

26. ANGELA ATTOH (FULFILLED AESTHETICS)

BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

27. BENJAMIN FRIMPONG-MANSO (LITELINE VENTURES)

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

28. NANA KWESI OBENG (GIANT GAS)

ENERGY/OIL AND GAS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

29. CHRISTAL BEEKO (INEN)

EVENT MANAGEMENT / PLANNING

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

30. KWAKU OSEI-SARPONG (RIFE INTERNATIONAL)

ENVIRONMENTAL & CLIMATE SUSTAINABILITY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY NAELP

31. CHRISTIANA DANKWAH (KRIS FOODBANK CATERING SERVICES)

FOOD /CATERING AND BEVERAGE

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY IMEXCO GHANA LIMITED

32. JACQUELINE MARINA DEPONT (RINA DEPONT)

FASHION

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

33. ALFRED GEORGE AGYEKUM (GILSAN MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED)

FAMILY BUSINESS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

34. PALGRAVE FRIMPONG BOAKYE-DANQUAH (COMMUNICATIONS BUREAU)

GOVERNANCE AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

35. BRIAN AMOATENG (IYES FOUNDATION)

HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

36. PETER KUNTU-BLANKSON (PORTMASTERS LIMITED)

LOGISTICS AND SUPPLIES

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

37. DAVID KWAME AZIAGO (DAVIDA ROOFING SYSTEMS)

MANUFACTURING

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

38. EPHRAIM AWUKU (STUDIO HD)

MEDIA (DIGITAL AND SOCIAL)

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

39. KWAME BAAH (YVE DIGITAL)

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

40. BENJAMIN GREGORY AGGREY (CENTRIFUJ COMMUNICATIONS)

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

41. ROBERTA ADUTWUMWAAH NTEM (GOOD OLD AGE GOLDEN FOUNDATION)

PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

42. THOMAS AYISAH (AGAZY HOMES LIMITED)

43. REGINALD GOFF AMPOMAH (STUDIO 3 ANIMATION)

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

SPONSORED BY MTN

44. PROF. ERNEST TEYE (UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST FARMS)

INNOVATION

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

45. RACHEL ANKOMAH (ACCRA MAJESTICS RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB)

SPORTS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

46. BASIL DAVID ANTHONY (MODERN FLOORS)

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023

47. THOMAS AYISAH (AGAZY HOMES LIMITED)

FIRST AMONG EQUALS

FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2023