A fatal crash on the Accra-Tema motorway has left one dead and another severely injured.

According to an eyewitness, a Tema-bound fuel tanker skidded off the road and collided with one of the obsolete toll booths at the Accra end.

Some people who rushed to the scene on hearing the sound of the impact said the driver of the truck, who suffered injuries, has been taken to the hospital, but the mate died on the spot.

Citi News encountered police and fire service personnel at the crash scene, maintaining order on the road.

The mangled truck has been towed.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, one of the eyewitnesses said, “We heard a noise. Around 5 am, when we came out, we saw a truck carrying some chemicals to Tema. The driver sustained serious injuries. We managed to move him out and he was taken to the hospital. The mate was trapped and dead in the truck. We had to call the Fire Service to come and cut the parts of the truck. It seems he went out of his lane and hit the toll booth. Maybe he was sleeping, if not this wouldn’t have happened.”

Another also said, “The driver was speeding. So we are pleading. The toll that was closed never favoured Ghanaians. Compare when the toll booth was in operation and now that it has been closed, and compare the accidents that have been recorded. The accidents have become rampant. So the government should do something about it. The closed toll booth never favoured us. If they are going to reopen it, they should make it efficient, because the place is closed, drivers go full speed, but if it’s in operation, they will kill their speed before they reach the payment point.”