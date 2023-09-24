The Adunyame Foundation, led by Frema Adunyame, made a significant impact on the lives of young girls at the Tesano Cluster of Schools through the Aketesia Project on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The initiative, aimed at empowering over 200,000 young girls, brought together 160 students aged between 11 and 17 for a workshop on crucial topics such as reproductive health, child labour, and career development.

These topics are considered fundamental for the holistic development of young individuals, and the Adunyame Foundation’s commitment to empowering young girls through education and awareness is evident in the Aketesia Project.

As a lasting testament to their commitment, the Adunyame Foundation also established a girls’ club within the school, with a resident teacher serving as a liaison to ensure a sustained and effective impact on the students.

Frema Adunyame, a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, concluded the workshop by leaving an open invitation to all the girls to reach out to her personally whenever they faced challenges.

This personal touch highlights the foundation’s dedication to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for the girls’ growth and development.

The Tesano Cluster of Schools and the Adunyame Foundation’s collaboration is a beacon of hope for these young girls. It equips them with the knowledge and support they need to navigate life’s challenges successfully and achieve their full potential.