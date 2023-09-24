Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian musician and social activist, Stonebwoy has emphasised the need for positive change and better governance during the final day of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demo.

The 3-day demonstration, organised by the Political pressure group, the Democracy Hub, against the high cost of living, leadership failure in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (#FixTheMotorWay), galamsey, corruption and greed began on Thursday, September 21, where 49 of the protesters were arrested by the police.

On Friday, September 22, celebrities including E.L., Efia Odo, Kelvyn Boy, and John Dumelo joined the protesters on the second day. The final day of the protest, held on Saturday, September 23, saw famous rappers Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, D-Black, dancehall artist Stonebwoy, and other celebrities join the demonstrators at the 37 Trotro Station. The protest drew a diverse crowd of individuals voicing dissatisfaction with current governance. Addressing the protesters, the BET award-winner emphasised the need for positive change and improved governance in Ghana.

He spoke passionately about the importance of unity in the fight for a better future and inspired more individuals to actively engage in the movement for change.

The ”Nyedzilo’ crooner called for reforms that prioritised the needs and aspirations of the people.