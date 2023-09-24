The Ghana Police Service has clarified its stance on demonstrations, emphasizing that it is not opposed to peaceful protests in any form.

In a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service, explained that the Service has a longstanding history of providing security for demonstrators in previous instances.

Following the conclusion of the three-day demonstration organized by the Democracy Hub, the Police also extended their gratitude to the public, particularly those in Accra, for their support and cooperation while the Police fulfilled their mandate of maintaining law and order during the protest.

The Service also expressed its appreciation to the organizers for their collaboration during the demonstrations. They expressed a desire to hold a debriefing session with the organizers, with the aim of fostering productive engagements for future demonstrations.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration. As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future,” GPS said in its statement.

The police, on Wednesday, September 20, filed an injunction application preventing the group from proceeding with the intended protest.

The group leaders in response insisted on going ahead with the protest, but the police on Thursday, September 21, stopped the group from massing up at Jubilee House for defying its orders.

49 members of Democracy Hub were arrested in the process. A BBC journalist and his cameraman were also picked up, while Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo was also roughed up by the police on Thursday.

The group on Friday and Saturday continued its protest, with the police barricading them from marching to the Jubilee House.

Read below a statement by the police

POLICE STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF A THREE-DAY DEMONSTRATION BY DEMOCRACY HUB GROUP

1. Following the end of the three-day demonstration by the above-mentioned group, the Police would like to express gratitude to members of the public, especially those in Accra, for their support and understanding while we worked within our mandate to maintain law and order during the demonstration.

2. The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration.

3. As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future.

4. We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law.

5. We, therefore, urge the general public to continue to partner us, as we work towards deepening our democratic credentials and maintaining peace and security in our beloved country.