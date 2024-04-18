International afrobeats singer, Davido surprised the sold-out crowd at his Timeless Concert at Madison Square Garden when he brought out BET Award-winning Dancehall & Afropop singer Stonebwoy.

The duo performed an electrifying rendition of their chart-topping collaboration, “Activate,” much to the delight of the ecstatic audience.

The energy in the room was heated as fans sang along to every word, creating a unifying and unforgettable moment.

The performance showcased the synergy between the two artistes, making it a highlight of the night. It also further solidifies the bond between Stonebwoy and Nigerian artistes, demonstrating their shared commitment to uplifting the African music scene on a global stage.

Noted for sharing the spotlight with Nigerian artistes, the Ghanaian singer recently brought out Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck for an exclusive performance of their new single “Ekelebe” at the closing ceremony of the African Games in Ghana.

Stonebwoy is currently a recipient of Sixteen (16) nominations at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards, which is scheduled for June 1. His nominations span various categories, including the ultimate prize Artiste of the Year, and coveted awards such as Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Best Song Writer of the Year.

His ground-breaking 2023 album ‘5Th Dimension’ is up for Best Album/EP of the Year, ‘Into The Future’ has received three nominations for Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Afropop Song.

‘Mandozi’, an ancestral conscientiousness collaboration with the most-decorated voice in Afropop music, Angelique Kidjo, has garnered nominations for Best Highlife Song, Best International Collaboration of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Music Video of the Year, while ‘Non-Stop’ is up for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song.

Additionally, his features with KiDi on ‘Liquor’ and Fameye’s ‘Not God’ remix, also received nominations in Most Popular Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Best Afropop Song categories, respectively.

These nominations underscore the breadth and depth of Stonebwoy’s influence on the contemporary music scene in Ghana.

Click on his poll button via the attached link to vote for free: http://ghanamusicawards.com

Watch the video below