The former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North constituency, Issah Fuseini, has challenged the convener of the pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, to provide evidence to back his claims of attempts by the government to offer him money and appointments to stop his activism.

Barker-Vormawor alleged that he and his colleagues rejected the government’s offer after meeting the National Security Minister at a secret location. However, the Ministry of National Security has denied these allegations.

In an interview on Big Issue on Citi TV, Fuseini expressed surprise that Barker-Vormawor has not yet provided any evidence to support his claims.

“There are people in charge of our security, they have intelligence much more than we do. Like the issue Oliver [Vormawor] is talking about, his engagement with National Security and all of that. People engage with National security at all sorts of levels.

“And I tell you, if people come out to tell what has been discussed, it just leaves us very open. If the National Security apparatus engages you on a particular issue, and you come up with it. This bribery thing and all of that is another thing.

“They [Ministry] have given a statement, and they are challenging. You say you have recordings. There’s a challenge that has been thrown at Oliver and I would have expected that by now, he would have released whatever recordings he has, for us to know where they emerge, what discussion they had, and what offers were made to him. I’m very interested to know it,” Fuseini said.

On Wednesday, September 20, the police filed an injunction application preventing the #FixTheCountry movement from proceeding with a planned protest.

The group leaders insisted on going ahead with the protest, and on Thursday, September 21, 49 members of the group were arrested, including a BBC journalist and his cameraman.

Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo was also roughed up by the police on Thursday