In a growing chorus of concern and frustration, motorists are calling on the government to take immediate action to address the perilous conditions of the Tema Motorway.

The Tema Motorway which is a vital transportation route connecting the country’s capital, Accra, to the port city of Tema, has become a source of anxiety for commuters and residents alike due to its deteriorating state.

The Tema Motorway, which is also a critical link for trade and commerce in Ghana, has been plagued by potholes, poor road markings, and inadequate lighting, creating a hazardous environment for both drivers and pedestrians.

Recent accidents and fatalities on the motorway have amplified the urgency of the situation, prompting citizens to voice their concerns.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media platform X formerly Twitter to share harrowing stories of their experiences on the Tema Motorway, emphasizing the need for immediate repairs and safety enhancements.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact of the motorway’s condition on economic activities, as it serves as a vital route for transporting goods to and from the port.

And yes, at night, the entire Motorway is completely dark so you're likely not to see these! I remember the minister saying the asphalt that had been used to patch the motorway was the best he'd ever seen!

Everyday when our politicians speak, it's about 'we hope' 'we hope' 'we are working on this, we are working on that' yet we see nothing going on. You think they care about the lives we lose? NO! Let's push them now guys to fix the motorway now.

