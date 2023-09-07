The Police Service has interdicted three high-ranking officers, including COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent (Supt.) George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

The move comes in response to the circulation of a leaked audio recording allegedly involving discussions about the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The leaked tape, which has been widely shared on social media and other platforms, reportedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies related to the potential removal of the current IGP with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu.

A memo from the police on Thursday stated that “The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.

“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations.”

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP Mensah accused the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service.

He claimed that the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among police officers.

COP Mensah also admitted to being involved in politics and working in the interest of a political party, although he did not disclose which party it was.

His comments align with similar sentiments expressed in the leaked tape, where he can be heard saying that the IGP must be removed to ensure the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape, claiming that it had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Supt Asare also noted that portions of the tape were doctored and accused the IGP of plotting the audio recording when he appeared before the committee.

The investigation into the leaked audio, however, took a new turn on Monday after a fresh tape emerged.

This revelation came to light after COP George Mensah and Supt. George Asare testified that portions of the original tape in evidence were doctored.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee probing the incident, Samuel Atta Akyea, disclosed this information to the media after Monday’s proceedings.

He stated that the committee would decide whether to hold an in-camera hearing or not, based on the evidence presented.

The Chairman went on to explain that the committee would listen to the tape and read the transcript to determine the next steps.

He added that they may call on all stakeholders to attend a hearing with their lawyers for cross-examination and cross-firing to take place.

However, the committee will also be cautious of national security implications and may hold an in-camera hearing for sensitive matters.

“We have the benefit of a tape, on the assumption that it’s authentic. Members of the committee will have to listen to the tape and read the transcript, which will give us ideas on what to do next. First of all, do we bring all the stakeholders together with their lawyers for cross-examination and cross-firing to take place, while listening attentively? And then, after they have finished, will we have our turn?”

“And then, are there matters which should not come into the public domain because of national security implications? So we will hold a long in-house or in-camera hearing, and then we will make some sense of it. This is how we are going to proceed. We will be guided strongly by the fact that this is not a simple exercise and that not everything should be fed to the public.”

The sitting has been adjourned indefinitely while the committee deliberates on the way forward. The development of a new tape has introduced an interesting twist to the investigation.

The public awaits the outcome with bated breath as there are national security implications to be considered.