The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has introduced basic laws and a nine-year strategic plan to guide the university’s students and staff and ensure that the university conforms to regulatory requirements in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

The introduction of the basic laws and strategic plan is part of measures to position GCTU as the best information technology tertiary institution in Africa.

The university’s vice chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, told Citi News that the introduction of the laws will ensure the effective functioning and maintenance of academic standards within the university.

“The document serves as the cornerstone of our university’s governance, principles, and regulations, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research,” he said.

The introduction also aims to ensure that the university’s students and staff achieve the objectives of the tertiary institution by engaging in good corporate practices to meet strict international standards and regulatory requirements.

In addition, the chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Professor Emeritus Kofi Awusabo-Asare, also underscored the importance of adopting the laws and plan, which he said would be the guiding document for the institution.

“The issue of having basic laws is very important, so this is the first one,” he said. “And after you have established your laws, you need to have what will guide you to achieve what you have set to achieve, and that is why we also have our strategic plan.”