A funeral service has been held for the late Mr. Edwin Wood, husband of Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood.

The service was officiated by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam at the Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in Accra.

Present at the service were the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former President, John Mahama; Chief Justice Mrs. Gertrude Torkornoo; and Chief of Staff, Akosua Opare Frema.

Others in attendance included the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta; Supreme Court Justices; Foreign Diplomats; Ministers of State; Members of Parliament; and a host of senior clergy from different denominations.

Rev. Wengam delivered the sermon titled “Holiness for Resurrection” (Romans 1:4, Psalm 16:10). It was a colourful event.