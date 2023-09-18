Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has revealed that he personally financed the establishment of the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital back in April 1992.

During an interview on Citi TV’s “The Point of View” with Bernard Avle, the former head of the Centre shared his remarkable journey, stating that when he returned from Germany, he arrived with no personal belongings as he had sold everything to fund the commencement of the Centre.

“When I came down from Germany, I didn’t even come down with any household items, I used all my money to buy medical equipment to start that [National Cardiothoracic Centre] Centre.

“The government was not prepared to build a place for the [National Cardiothoracic Centre] centre and the Germans gave us some money for the equipment and the government was not ready and I had to use my own money with others who helped and then we built the [National Cardiothoracic Centre] centre.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng also disclosed that the Centre has recently been hit with challenges which are being resolved to ensure Ghanaians get the needed cardiac medical attention if the need arises.

“I knew that they had problems and I know they are being addressed gradually. There were quite a number of issues that need to be addressed and they are being addressed.”