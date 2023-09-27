The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has formed the Annual GJA Media Awards Committee.

The nine-member committee will be led by Betty Appau-Opong, a former Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Their responsibilities include reviewing submissions from members and selecting winners in 34 categories to be recognized at this year’s media awards.

Some of the prestigious accolades include the P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

The 27th GJA Media Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in Accra last Friday, the GJA condemned the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for arresting and maltreating some journalists who covered the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo in Accra on Thursday.

The Association said the “conduct of the Police was highly unprofessional, absolutely unwarranted and inherently repugnant to press freedom and the dignity of the affected journalists.”

“The GJA is utterly disappointed in the Police for lowering the bar of professionalism by arresting and maltreating journalists who did not breach any law but rather breached their comfort on a national hallowed day (Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day) to discharge their cardinal duty of informing the general public about happenings in the country.”