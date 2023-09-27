The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has developed an online database known as the StatsBank for accessing disaggregated census statistics for research and educational purposes.

The StatsBank, which contains over 350 million unique statistics from the 2021 population and housing census (PHC), is a user-friendly database that allows users to generate customized tables and maps at no cost.

In an interview, the Deputy Government Statistician, Dr. Faustina Frempong-Ainguah, indicated that the StatsBank, as a repository of macroeconomic indicators, will in the long run provide data platforms on other censuses and surveys in the coming months.

“We want people to be able to mix up other data sets and that of the StatsBank to be able to solve developmental challenges,” she said.

As part of efforts to raise awareness about the GSS StatsBank and to promote the use of census data for policy-relevant research, the GSS together with its partners is organizing a hackathon challenge for university students.

According to the Deputy Government Statistician, this will help students and the research fraternity to be part-takers of the census information for developmental purposes.

“Champions from these universities will meet for the championship from the 5th to 6th of October 2023,” she said.

She made this known at the launch of the GSS StatsBank and Hackathon challenge at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, underscored the importance of data with a call on students to prioritize the use of the GSS StatsBank.

“As a rural-centered institution, I urge students and lecturers alike to leverage on the StatsBank to help proffer solutions to policy makers on developmental challenges,” he said.

He used the opportunity to commend the GSS for the StatsBank, noting that it will go a long way to help individuals and organizations to make informed decisions on development.

He is meanwhile optimistic about the institution’s prospects in the hackathon challenge, in which it is a participant.