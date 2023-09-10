The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) has attributed the widespread blackout experienced in parts of the country on Friday, September 8 to a gas supply challenge in the Aboadze enclave.

Several parts of Ghana went without electricity at about 19:03 GMT last Friday, but a statement by the power producer indicates that a complete restoration was attained by 21:54 GMT on the same day.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System informs the general public that following the System disturbance that occurred at 19:03HRS on Friday, September 8, 2023, restoration was completed by 21:54HRS GMT same day.

“The disturbance occurred following a Gas supply challenge in the Western Region which led to very low electricity generation in the Aboadze enclave. To make up for this challenge, more power was generated in Tema and transmitted through the 161 and 330kV lines that link the East to the West.”

Click here to read GRIDCo’s full statement.