Several parts of Ghana are currently without electricity.

Parts of Upper West, Kumasi, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Central Region, Eastern Region among other areas are without light.

Ghanaians in affected areas have already taken to social media to express concerns.

It is currently unclear what is to blame for the outages as authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Checks by Citi News across a number of regions indicate that the lights went off around 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in June had threatened to cut the supply of power to Ghanaians over billions of Cedis debt accrued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

But the ECG honoured its pledge in August and settled debts to all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for the months of June and July

Nana wan show us something small before he go lef so he dey scare us with dumsor🤣🤣🤣 — kobby_zabs☮️ (@apeku_joseph) September 8, 2023

So the Dumsor nu it be the whole of Greater Accra or the country — Double Trouble😈 (@double_o_07) September 8, 2023

“Fellow Ghanaians. I come to your homes tonight with Dumsor.” pic.twitter.com/geoN4v1bpB — Dᴇᴇᴢʏ (@dennis_ew) September 8, 2023

Dumsor is Back#Bringbackourlights — Kofi Duah (@KofiDuah4) September 8, 2023

light out inside tamale too — Justice Spark (@JusticeSpark3) September 8, 2023