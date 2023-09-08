The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed the cause of the nationwide outage in Ghana on Friday to a disturbance in its system.

GRIDCo said the disruption occurred on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 7 PM.

The disturbance affected parts of the country, including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and other major cities.

GRIDCo said that restoration efforts commenced immediately and that three-quarters of customers received power supply as of 8 p.m.

GRIDCo apologized for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience of customers as they continue efforts to restore power to all affected customers.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd., (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the public that a system disturbance occurred at 19:03GMT affecting parts of the country.”

“Restoration commenced immediately and three-quarters of customers received supply as of 21:00

GMT. Power restoration efforts continue as generation is restored. GRIDCo apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience as we continue to restore power to all affected customers,” GRIDCo added in a press statement.

The Electricity Company of Ghana also apologised to its customers for the widespread outage.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians took to social media to vent their frustration for the outage.

Nana wan show us something small before he go lef so he dey scare us with dumsor🤣🤣🤣 — kobby_zabs☮️ (@apeku_joseph) September 8, 2023

So the Dumsor nu it be the whole of Greater Accra or the country — Double Trouble😈 (@double_o_07) September 8, 2023

“Fellow Ghanaians. I come to your homes tonight with Dumsor.” pic.twitter.com/geoN4v1bpB — Dᴇᴇᴢʏ (@dennis_ew) September 8, 2023

Dumsor is Back#Bringbackourlights — Kofi Duah (@KofiDuah4) September 8, 2023

light out inside tamale too — Justice Spark (@JusticeSpark3) September 8, 2023

