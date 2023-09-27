Founding New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that he was sacked from the military after he and his colleagues attempted to stage a coup against General Kutu Acheampong’s government.

He recounted how the abortive coup landed him in jail at the Usher Fort, expressing his appreciation to God for keeping him safe and preventing him from being killed.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe made the revelation during an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu when he touched on his memoir.

“My stay in the military was eventful. If I had not been lucky, I wouldn’t be sitting here today, I would have been killed. I and other four colleagues planned a coup d’état. It was abortive because we were betrayed. We were planning to stage a coup against General Kutu Acheampong long ago, but we were arrested. He was overthrown when we were in prison at Usher Fort.”

“When we left, he was brought there. First, he was sent to Akosombo and I think he started playing some tricks of staging a comeback. Security got to know about it, so they brought him to Usher Fort, and it was difficult to escape. I was sacked for planning a coup, I left the military as a captain,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe recalled.

General Kutu Acheampong was executed by firing squad in June 1979 for corruption.