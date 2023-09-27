The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked claims of releasing part of the Burma Camp land to the La Traditional Council.

This follows media reports in which the La Traditional Council claimed that the government had released 114 acres of Burma Camp land to them for development during a ceremony that was performed to signify the reclamation of the said land.

The GAF in a statement issued on Wednesday acknowledged that although there were ongoing discussions by a committee set up by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue, the GAF had not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence to release the land to the La Traditional Council.

“Neither has any government agency directed the Ghana Armed Forces to release any land to any Traditional Authority. Indeed, those lands remain a critical need of the Ghana Armed Forces for the preservation of State security,” the statement added.

GAF opined that while it looked forward to a peaceful resolution of the matter through the committee’s work by the government, it took exception to the premature announcement made by the La Traditional Council, as it had the potential to breach the existing cordial relations between the GAF and the La Traditional Council.

“The Military High Command wishes to assure all personnel of Ghana Armed Forces of its desire and resolve to protect the interest of the Ghana Armed Forces at all times.”

“The Military High Command by this release advices the general public to stay away from all Ghana Armed Forces lands, particularly the Burma Camp lands,” the GAF said.

